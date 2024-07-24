Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WestRock were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in WestRock by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 206,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

