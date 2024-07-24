BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. 31,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,065. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

