Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.