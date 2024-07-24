Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

CDNS stock opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.