Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.
Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %
CDNS stock opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems
In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
