Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.77-5.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.770-5.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.56.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

