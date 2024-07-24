Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.770-5.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. 782,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.33. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

