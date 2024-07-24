Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.1 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS.
Calix Stock Performance
CALX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
