Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.1 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.