Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.04 million. Calix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

