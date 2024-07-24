Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,647,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,855 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 115,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

