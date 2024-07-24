Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
