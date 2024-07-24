Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences ( TSE:CSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.

