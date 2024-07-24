Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO remained flat at $38.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.