Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Confluent were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Steel Leader’s Stock Being Dragged Down By Falling Prices
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Parcel Delivery Stock’s Dip Signals a Buy, But Be Patient
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Streaming Stock Soars on Record Financials: Rally Just Starting?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.