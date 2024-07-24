Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
