CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $396.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $396.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $268.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.33, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

