Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

