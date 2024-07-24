Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

