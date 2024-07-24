Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Crown Trading Up 8.9 %

CCK stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

