EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $379.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.18 and a 200-day moving average of $328.63.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

