Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enovis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enovis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.