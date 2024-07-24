Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,068,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.03.

ENPH stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $182.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

