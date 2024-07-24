Escalade (ESCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

Escalade Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

