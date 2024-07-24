First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 13th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 193,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,046. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.