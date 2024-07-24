First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 13th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
NYSE:FBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 193,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,046. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
