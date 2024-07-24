First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FTHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,857. The stock has a market cap of $775.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

