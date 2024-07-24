First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,855. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
