First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.