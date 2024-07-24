First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Skids Into a Buying Opportunity But Don’t Buy it Yet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.