First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
