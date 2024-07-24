First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

