First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIGFree Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.00% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,577 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,516,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 185,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 269,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,282. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

