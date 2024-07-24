First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 96,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.