First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

