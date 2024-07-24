FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FMC worth $973,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

