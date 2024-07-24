Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Forestar Group worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,291 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 131,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 22,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

