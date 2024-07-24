Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

