Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.16-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

