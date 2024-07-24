Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.16-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.
FELE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 15,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,948. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
