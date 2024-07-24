General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

