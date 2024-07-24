Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $949,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.