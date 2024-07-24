Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.