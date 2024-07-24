HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.600-22.800 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.61. 417,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,194. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.11. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $348.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

