HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 16th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $31.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

