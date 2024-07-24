Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

