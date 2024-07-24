Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 602.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $10,994,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,529. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

