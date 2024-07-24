Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $207,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

