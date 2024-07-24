Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,777,216 shares of company stock worth $771,814,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

