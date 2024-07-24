Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
Inter Parfums Price Performance
Shares of IPAR stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
