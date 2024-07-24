Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

