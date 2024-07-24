Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

