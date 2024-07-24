Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

