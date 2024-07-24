Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.99, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $101.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

