Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KNSA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 236.39 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

