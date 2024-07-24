Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 125,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,244. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.39 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

